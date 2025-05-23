Temps cool slightly into Memorial Day Weekend

Good morning and happy Friday, Central Coast!

To kick off our Friday morning, some marine layer fog is in place around Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley but on the whole conditions are clear.

Highs today will fall about 10 degrees from Thursday. That brings us to near normal for this time of year.

Thanks to continued sundowner winds, gusts continue to be a concern across the south coast. There is a high wind advisory in place until 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Temps are going to stay near seasonal normals into the weekend. Those onshore winds will keep marine air in place, cooler air and some morning clouds through the holiday weekend.

From Memorial Day through mid-week temps will stay right around normal for this time of year. Late next week we will see a small warm-up with highs once again climbing above normal for this time of year.

Have a wonderful day, and holiday weekend!