Temps each morning to fall into the 20s, afternoon sunshine to offer some relief

Good morning Central Coast! I hope you all had a wonderful weekend and are ready start the new work week.

As far as the forecast goes, there are quite a few things to be aware of. Starting off this morning temps are falling into the low 30s and interior valleys into the 20s.

Cold and dry weather is expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday morning as well.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning winds will shift and bring in a very slight chance for rain just a few light showers may bring less than a tenth of an inch of rain overnight. Good news though, it will warm our temps significantly.

There is also a lingering High Surf Advisory this morning, after which wave heights will drop below warning levels temporarily, with another round of large waves returning later in the week.

Have a great day Central Coast!