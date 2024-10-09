Temps even out near normal on the Central Coast, Milton heads toward landfall

Good morning Central Coast! As we kick off our Wednesday morning, some dense fog is causing slight visibility concerns in the Santa Ynez Valley.

It is not a huge concern but still something to be aware of!

By mid-morning the cloud cover will recede to just the beaches and temps will start to rise. We will still be warmer than normal for this time of year but thankfully a far cry from the record-breaking heat we experienced over the weekend. 70s are expected in the coastal valleys, 60s at the beach with some lingering 90s inland.

Temps will fall a few degrees each day through the week eventually evening out right around normal for this time of the year. That means morning fog clearing to 80s in the interiors 70s and 60s as you near the beach.

Now that our forecast is out of the way here is some information on Hurricane Milton as it heads towards landfall.

The sustained winds are flirting with the line that delineates between category 4 and 5. Either way, though this storm is going to be catastrophic for a huge swath of Florida.

Rain is already coming down ahead of the storm but the eye is expected to make landfall late tonight into Thursday morning. This adds to the danger as overnight may hazards are harder to handle.

Overnight the storm will calm slightly as it crosses the peninsula but it will remain a hurricane until it passes into the Atlantic Thursday afternoon. Up to 20 inches of rain is expected for many communities, that is in addition to catastrophic winds and severe weather associated with the storm.

Storm surge is expected to be the bulk of the concern. Up to 15 ft of storm surge is expected from Anna Maria Island (north of Tampa) to Boca Grande. Much of this region is very low lying so inundation is expected to be long lasting and devastating.

This storm will bring headlines for quite a while. We will bring the latest developments online and on air.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!