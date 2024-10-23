Temps feeling like summer this week, a big change is on the way though

Good morning Central Coast! It is going to feel a whole lot more like summer today with temps heating up.

To start off the day skies are clear and there is no fog concern for the morning commute.

That is all thanks to a strong offshore winds event that is brewing to our East. For us that means clear skies and temps much warmer than normal for this time of year. Here is a look at those temps.

The warm temps will stick around into the weekend but then things are set to change. A storm will be in the Pacific Northwest by Sunday and will push south. As it moves towards us it will calm significantly but by Monday we can expect higher winds, waves and a SMALL chance for light rain. It is a long way out but still something to be aware of.

Here is a look at those 7-Day forecasts!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!