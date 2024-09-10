Temps finally cool, will stay mild through the week

Wow, what a difference just a few days can make. Over the weekend temps reached near record highs and now we are on our way to a day well below normal for this time of the year.

That dramatic transition is thanks to the high pressure that brought us that heat moving east, bringing significant rain to the four corners. Now that the offshore winds and strong southerly flow has left us onshore flow is returning bringing much more cloud cover and fog for the morning hours. Even interiors are facing cloud cover this morning.

A second driving factor in this cool down is a low pressure pushing south into the Pacific Northwest and bringing northerly cool winds around the low. For the PacNW and northern California this means rain, and a lot of it but for us it just means another couple of degree cool down.

All those factors pressed together mean much more mild temps. Interiors will fall 15+ degrees from Monday into the mid/lower 80s. Coastal valleys in the upper 60s with some 50s at our western beaches and for our southcoast the cool down is a bit more delayed. 70s for those communities.

The next few days will be more of the same with cooling for most through the week and into the weekend.

Even into the farther extended forecast it is looking like the cooldown is going to stick around and even bring chances of rain to northern California over the next two weeks.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!