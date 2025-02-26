Temps make a play for record highs Wednesday ahead of rain late this weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

It has been a warm set of days and today will get even warmer! A strong ridge of high-pressure is building over the region, leading to clear skies and sinking air, which promotes warming. Highs will reach 15 to 20 degrees above normal, but a significant cool-down is expected to begin on Friday and last through the weekend, as a series of weak weather systems moves into the area.

Temps today will make a play for records across much of the region. If Paso Robles heats up to 80 degrees they will set a new record.

Beachgoers and mariners should be aware that a High Surf Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches until 6 PM PST Wednesday. Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are expected, along with dangerous rip currents. These conditions pose an increased risk for ocean drowning, and beachgoers are advised to remain out of the water or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be particularly hazardous during high surf, so it's important to stay off the rocks. While there may be a brief lull in the surf on Wednesday, it is expected to build again on Thursday, so the advisory may be extended.

Into the extended forecast, rain is back in the forecast as a more progressive pattern moves in. That will press a few systems into the region. All of them will be small it will make for a much cooler and drearier pattern into early next week. From Sunday through Tuesday rain totals will stay below a third of an inch of rain.

Have a great day Central Coast!