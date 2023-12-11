Temps not feeling like December, warming up even more late this week

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the workweek there is some cloud cover but thankfully it is high enough off the surface to avoid dense fog concerns for morning commuters.

Temps today will be mild with highs in the mid 60s and low 70s across the region. This is nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our weather pattern is showing a ridge of high pressure passing through our area. This is helping our temperatures go up slightly. Temperatures are expected to drop a couple of degrees on Tuesday upon the arrival of a trough.

Tuesday is looking slightly cooler with beaches in the low 60s, coastal valleys in the upper 60s and the interiors in the mid 60s.

Wednesday is looking at similar temperatures at our beaches while coastal valleys and interiors warm up to upper 60s.

Light to moderate offshore flow is expected to continue into Sunday. Another high-pressure system will roll in giving us warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to be 5-10 degrees above normal during this period.

Our seven-day forecast is looking at Saturday as the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Into the extended forecast chances for rain return early next week.