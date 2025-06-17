Temps on the rise once again, good news though wind gusts are calming down

Good morning, Central Coast!

This morning is kicking off with sunshine across most of our communities! The only spot battling some clouds is the Santa Ynez Valley, but even that will clear out quickly.

One small wrinkle in the forecast is the winds. We are coming off a gusty overnight pattern so a wind advisory is lingering along our south coast through 9 a.m.

Here is a look at the afternoon highs we can expect for the day. Interiors are warming a few degrees today while most coastal valleys are around what we saw Monday.

This week we will see a slight increase in afternoon high temps through Wednesday, when interiors are going to climb into the low triple digits. From there, temps will fall slightly into the weekend and will be very mild through the weekend! Each morning we can expect coastal valley fog and afternoon sunshine.

Have a great day, Central Coast!