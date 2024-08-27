Temps Peak Tuesday ahead of a slight cooldown

Good morning Central Coast!

This morning is off to a bit of a foggier start than the last few days, the good news is that sunshine will take over once again by later this morning.

Temps across the region will be a degree or two above normal for this time of year. That will bring interior valleys to near triple digits, upper 70s to low 80s in the coastal valleys. Beaches will be the coolest, with highs into the mid 60s.

The high pressure that has driven this warm up will drift east and more "zonal" flow will set up. In less meteorology based terms that means that winds will broadly move from west to east. That will bring temps within a degree or two of normal for most communities.

Even into the Labor Day weekend temps will stay consistent with morning cloud cover at the beaches, afternoon sunshine. In the 8-14 day forecast temps are looking to warm a touch and stay hot through mid September.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!