Temps settle near normal Wednesday, lasting through the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning dense fog is on the menu for most of the coastal valleys and the beaches. Take it slow on the roads.

This week's weather is shaping up to be relatively uneventful, with very weak atmospheric flow as a mild trough and ridge oscillate over California. Wednesday will see a slight increase in cloud cover, as onshore flow strengthens, leading to broader cooling across the region. Most areas can expect temperatures to drop by 2 to 4 degrees, with coastal highs in the 70s to lower 80s, and valley temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s, slightly below seasonal averages.

Thursday's weather will mirror Wednesday's, with little change in the overall pattern. High temperatures will remain within a degree or two of Wednesday's levels.

The Central Coast will continue to see night-through-morning low clouds through Sunday, particularly north of Point Conception. An early morning offshore push from the north will help limit the extent of low clouds further south. By Friday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to warm slightly, with highs increasing by 1 to 3 degrees. Sunday's temperatures will be similar to Saturday's, with coastal and valley areas remaining 2 to 3 degrees below normal.

Winds are not anticipated to cause any significant issues, as typical onshore breezes will prevail throughout the week. In summary, the Central Coast can look forward to a week of mild and stable weather, with only slight variations in temperature and cloud cover.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!