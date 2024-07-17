Temps skyrocket just in time for the start of the Mid-State Fair

Good morning Central Coast!

The last few days have been very comfortable, even on the cool side for many communities as highs fell to well below normal values. Here is a look at the high temps from Tuesday.

Today the high pressure ridge that arrived yesterday will settle in. Offshore winds will reestablish alongside lots of sunshine.

Today's temps will rise significantly. Interiors will feel the brunt of this with highs reaching triple digits once again, coasts will be a bit slower to warm with 70s and low 80s expected. Beaches will stay near 60.

The hot temps have once again prompted heat alerts. The interiors of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are under an excessive heat watch through NEXT Wednesday.

Alongside the warmer temps winds will kick up a bit with a sundowner wind event expected for the Gaviota coastline. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected overnight. This has prompted a high wind advisory through Thursday morning.

Highs will continue to climb day after day. Even coastal valleys will make a play for 90 late week but the real heat will stick around for the interior valleys.

As the Mid-State Fair kicks off today we are kicking off a similar duration heat event for the Paso Robles Event Center. Here is a look at the 10 day Mid-State Fair forecast.

With all of the hot temps fire danger will increase as well as the risk for heat related illnesses. Please be cautious and stay weather aware.

Have a great day Central Coast!