Temps soar as high pressure moves onshore

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off another great day across the region a big high pressure system is settling in to keep us warm.

Above normal temperatures, abundant sunshine and dry weather will be the markers of our pattern. That being said it is not only sunshine to be aware of. As we kick off the morning dense fog has settled in to a few of our communities. That has promted a dense fog advisory for western Santa Barbara County through 9 a.m.

Take it slow on the roads and be aware of limmited visibility.

Also of note gusty winds are in place this morning and will bring the potential of 45 mph gusts through the day. Thanks to that a wind advisory is in effect for portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties until noon today.

Asside from the winds today will be nearly picture perfect!

Sunshine and offshore winds will drive temps up to the upper 60s and some 70s today. That is 5-8 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend, with temperatures peaking on Sunday or Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected to be widespread. I would not be surprised if a stray 80 degree reading popped in this week.

Chances for rain are looking bleak into and likely through the first week of March. At best a sprinkle or two but nothing significant is showing up on modeling at the moment.

Have a great day Central Coast!