Temps soar for interiors, but more moderate weather is on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

Today, a high-pressure system will strengthen and means warmer weather for the west coast.

Temps today will rise by ten degrees for interiors, which will bring us to the doorstep of triple digits. Coasts will also see an increase, but it will be much more moderate.

Winds continue to be an issue today, and tonight winds will focus along the south coast with gusts up to 45 mph. This has prompted a wind advisory for the south coast through 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Looking further afeild, the high pressure will continue to bring heat for the interiors. That will pair with low humidity and heightened winds for a day of high fire risk.

Good news follows on Friday as the high pressure pushes east and allows more westerly winds to push across the region. That will drive temps towards normal for this time of the year. The temps will stay right around normal for all communities into the weekend and through next week.

Have a great day, Central Coast!