Temps soar for one more day but the weekend will feature a dramatic cooldown

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off the morning temps are mild and we are seeing a little patchy fog by the beaches paired with low level cloud cover intruding to the coastal valleys. It is a very typical morning for our communities.

Temps are going to warm very quickly. Beaches will be in the mid 60s, coastal valleys into the 80s and interiors will be near 105 once again.

There is a wind advisory in place for our south coast through 6 a.m. Friday morning thanks to a sundowner wind event.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for the interior mountains and valleys of both counties. In these areas, temperatures are expected to be between 95 to 105 degrees during the day, with locally warm nighttime lows.

Heat Advisories are also in place for the coastal valleys and nearby foothills where daytime highs could reach between 80-90 degrees, Wednesday some highs did get to 90.

Take extra caution if you are in the heat out at the California Mid-State Fair.

Checking into that extended forecast, the big story is clear. A huge cooldown is on the way as the high pressure system we have faced for well over a week moves east.

The drop in temps will be most pronounced in the interior valleys although even coasts will notice a cooldown.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!