Temps soar into the triple digits, thankfully, cooler weather is on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

It is going to be a warm one across the region once again. The good news is that, to start off the morning, more comfortable conditions are expected. Early morning low temps are in the low 50s with mostly clear skies.

There is some fog limiting visibility on roadways in the Santa Ynez Valley. This is very similar to Tuesday's conditions, and just like yesterday, it will clear out quickly.

As soon as the skies clear, offshore winds will establish themselves and we will start to warm quickly. High temps will soar into the triple digits for interior valleys, mid 80s in the San Luis Obispo region with 70s elsewhere.

Tonight, winds will once again take a turn, onshore breezes will begin and cool down temps into the rest of this week and even more so into the weekend. This shift is all thanks to a low-pressure trough headed to the West Coast.

Temps will lower towards normal for this time of the year and will be kept on the low side by a parade of these systems into next week.

Here is what that all looks like on a 7-day forecast!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!