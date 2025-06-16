Temps soar into the upper 90s for interior valleys, beaches will be thankfully cooler

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off a new work week, great conditions are in store. We do have some cloud cover to kick off the morning, limiting visibility for the coastal valleys.

That will clear out quickly, though and we are in for a very sunny day.

One small wrinkle in the forecast is the winds. There will be another evening of gusty winds for the south coast. In advance of that there is a wind advisory in place through 9 a.m. for the Gaviota coastline.

Here is a look at the afternoon highs we can expect for the day. There are right around Sunday's temps and on the whole close to normal for this time of year for all communities expect the interior valleys. They are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

This week we will see similar conditions for the first half of the week. From there temps will fall slightly into the weekend and will be very mild through the weekend! Each morning we can expect coastal valley fog and afternoon sunshine.

Have a great day and a wonderful week ahead, Central Coast!