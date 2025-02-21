Temps soar into the weekend with offshore winds and a chance for some 80s

Good morning Central Coast!

Sunshine and warm temps are the story today and as we head into the weekend temps are set to soar.

This is all thanks to a strong high-pressure system sitting just to our west, combined with a lingering high pressure in the Sierras will combine for beautiful and warm conditions this weekend.

Friday morning is starting off with lows in the mid 40s and some high 30s. Thankfully humidity is low, no areas of dense fog are expected to disrupt the morning commute.

Highs today will be in the upper 60s along the beaches while all other communities will climb into the 70s.

Into the weekend highs will climb even more, even making a play for 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Next week the high pressure will stay in place and keep us warm through the extended forecast. While all of that warmth is exciting the one downside is that rain chances are nearly nonexistant through the remainder of February and into early march.

Have a great day Central Coast and a wonderful weekend!