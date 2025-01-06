Temps soar towards 80° Monday alongside winds and waves

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the week and get back to "real" life after the holidays there is still a lot to celebrate!

A large high pressure system is here and it is going to continue to drive warm weather and sunny skies. Highs will once again climb to more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Interiors and some coasts will be in the mid 60s but most will see temps soar into the 70s. The Santa Ynez valley will boast the highest temps with a chance to reach 80 degrees today!

We have a lingering high surf advisory on our western beaches, localized sets up to 12 ft continue to be an issue through Tuesday evening.

Into the extended forecast sunny skies and high temps are going to continue with highs staying well above normal for this time of the year!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!