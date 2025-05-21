Temps soar Wednesday but will cool for a picture perfect holiday weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

This morning is shaping up to be much clearer than Tuesday. There are still a few pockets of fog, and although they are limited it is something you may notice as you head out the door in the Santa Ynez Valley, portions of Santa Maria as well as San Miguel.

The ridge of high pressure that has been fueling all this sunshine is nearing the west coast. That high magnitude ridge of high pressure will warm us up quickly.

Here is a look at the high temps expected for Wednesday.

Those highs in the upper 90s are warm enough to prompt a high heat advisory for interiors of the Central Coast. This alert is in place through 9 a.m. Thursday.

The heat will continue through Thursday, at that point the ridge will slide east and begin to allow cooler air into the region.

That will drop temps each day into the weekend and make for a warm and picture perfect holiday weekend.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!