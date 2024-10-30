Temps start freezing but the bigger story is rain chances headed our way

Good Morning Central Coast!

The remainder of this week will bring cool, mostly dry weather across the Central Coast, with periods of gusty breezes in some areas. Expect some areas of frost in the interior valleys this morning, followed by a chance of light rain north of Point Conception on Thursday. A more substantial weather system may impact the region over the weekend, but details are still uncertain. Here’s what to expect through the weekend:

Frosty conditions are in place this morning thanks to clear skies and light winds Valleys in the Cuyama and southern Salinas areas, as well as parts of San Luis Obispo County, could see frost with temperatures ranging from 33 to 35°F. Temperatures may briefly dip as low as 30°F in some sheltered spots. Coastal areas and beach-adjacent zones will be milder, staying in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Check out these temps from 7 a.m.

Thanks to these chilly temps there is a frost advisory in place for the interior valleys through 9 a.m.

Today temps will warm slightly with highs reaching the 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday a cold front will clip northern SLO County and bring the chance for a light rain shower as a weak front moves through. Rainfall will be light, with totals less than 0.1" expected. Thankfully this is not expected to significantly impact trick-or-treat conditions.

Into the weekend bigger changes are afoot. A developing storm system could bring wet and windy conditions over the weekend. Forecasting the details is challenging due to uncertainties in the storm’s path:

If the storm stays over water: The Central Coast may see moderate rain, gusty winds, and possibly snow at higher elevations (above 7,000 feet). Rainfall could lead to slick roads and minor flooding in some spots, so keep an eye on updates if you plan to travel. If the storm moves further east: Conditions would remain mostly dry, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and breezy winds. Fire weather concerns might increase in the interior valleys if conditions stay dry.

Have a great day Central Coast!