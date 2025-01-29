Temps start more mild but bigger changes are on the way including a rain chance

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the day cloud cover is the story with a few pockets of dense fog in place across the region. That is not going to be too widespread but pockets of limited visibility is expected.

Thanks to that cloud cover, morning lows are much warmer than previous days. Lows are in the mid 40s, that is more than 10 degrees warmer than just yesterday.

Today's highs will once again be around 60 degrees across the board, not really a change but just like yesterday, you may want that extra layer even for this afternoon.

Sunshine is the story for the afternoon, morning clouds will clear out quickly. That same pattern is in place through Friday.

This weekend will bring a slight shift and temps warming into the 70s once again. Just to our north the Bay Area will see significant rainfall this weekend. By mid-next week, that system will sag south and bring us rain from Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a great day Central Coast!