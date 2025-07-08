Temps start to warm Tuesday ahead of soaring highs later in the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off the morning, it is going to be cloudy across the region, but thankfully it is mostly sitting well above the surface. Translation: no dense fog this morning.

Today, we will continue to see onshore winds kicking up in the afternoon. That may cause come additional strain on firefighters near the Madre Fire as the winds pick up from mid morning to evening before they calm again.

The winds today will start to shift, a small southerly component will mix in and bring a slight warm up today. This means 90s for interior valleys, 70s for coastal valleys, and 60s by the beach.

On Wednesday, the winds will shift more and bring in much warmer air from the south. That transition is thanks to a large high pressure that will warm us up significantly. Interior valleys will feel the brunt of this; upper 90s and triple digits are expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Beaches and coastal valleys will also see some warming, although it will be much more moderate.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast! That warm-up means Wednesday and Thursday will bring the heat for interior valleys, even towards the coasts temps will rise a few degrees, although the impact will be more limited.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!