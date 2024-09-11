Temps stay cool into the weekend, winds kick up

Good morning, Central Coast!

Just a couple of days makes such a large difference, Tuesday highs in Paso Robles were over 20 degrees cooler than just 24 hours prior. Here is a look at Tuesday's highs.

Today we will even out a bit more in terms of our temps.

Some morning cloud cover is pushing through but thankfully that is not going to cause any visibility concerns for the mornings commute.

Temps today will be in the 80s for the interiors bit still 70s at our coastal valleys and south coast beaches. Western beaches will be in the 60s.

One additional concern for today is gusty winds. Winds up to 45 mph are expected today along the Gaviota Coastline and for SB county's western beaches. There is a wind advisory in effect through 11 a.m. Thursday for this hazard.

As we push towards the weekend temps will stay below normal for this time of year but thanks to afternoon sunshine it will still be very comfortable.

One change that I believe is very worth mentioning is a storm system that will reach the West Coast early next week. Much of the state will see rain on Monday, including a small chance for a passing shower or two along the Central Coast. This is a small chance but still something to keep in mind over the next few days.

Into the farther extended forecast temps are expected to stay low and rain chances possible into the end of September.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!