Temps stay hot into the weekend but next week will bring a large shift

Good morning Central Coast!

This morning has cloud cover in place once again but thankfully, unlike Thursday, it is much less significant to the morning commute. Dense fog will be very limited and instead most communities will simply see cloud cover as they kick off the morning.

The cooler temps will stay in place by the beaches thanks to all the morning marine air intrusion but for interiors that are starting off the day clear it is going to be a hot one once again.

Temps today will be in the triple digits again for the interior valleys while coasts will be substantially cooler. Low 80s and upper 70s are in place for the coastal valleys and high 60s along the western beaches. Not a huge departure from previous days but still not bad.

The heat in the interiors is prompting concern once again. There is a Heat Advisory in place for the higher elevations of Santa Barbara County through 8 p.m. Saturday. Even if you arent in this shaded region all interior valleys should remain aware of heat related concerns and illnesses.

Into the extended forecast heat will still be the story Saturday. Highs will climb even more in the interior valleys but that heating will not last too long. Saturday night into Sunday morning a low pressure trough will begin to build into the region. This will begin to cool temps to start the week. Temps will fall to near normal for Paso Robles and a few degrees in the beach communities as well.

Have a wonderful day and weekend ahead!