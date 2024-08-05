Temps to challenge record highs this week for interiors

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off a new work week the heat that marked the weekend is intensifying and will make for a scorching Monday. A strong high pressure is settled just to our east and is fueling the extreme heat. That is still in place today but thankfully it is not strong enough to completely negate the marine influence. Beaches are facing cloud cover this morning and it will also keep temps cooler, although still above normal for this time of year.

High temps for the interiors will surge past 105° Monday, thankfully as you move towards the beach temps will fall. 70s and 80s for the coastal valleys while upper 70s are expected at the beaches.

Thanks to that heat there is an excessive heat warning in place for the interior valleys of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties through Tuesday night at 8 p.m. I would be surprised if the alerts were not extended into the later half of the week despite a slight cooling temperature trend.

Here is a look at the extended forecast! Tuesday will be the hottest day across the region with highs soaring past 110°. For a little context the current record for Paso Robles on August 6th is 109° set back in 1997. My forecast has Paso reaching 111°.

Valleys will be warmer than normal but still more moderate Tuesday. Wednesday the high pressure fueling these temps will dissipate slightly and a cooling trend will take over that will bring highs closer to normal for the remainder of the forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!