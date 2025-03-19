Temps to climb and winds to calm as spring begins

Good morning Central Coast!

Today a high-pressure system is settling into the region and will continue to bring sunshine and calming conditions!

Today's highs are right around normal for this time of year. Upper 60s and a few 70s are expected.

Despite the high pressure keeping us clear and warm it will not be able to fully insulate us from a system passing to our north. Friday highs will climb to the 70s for some but humidity will also increase. It will feel a little on the muggy side for Friday.

Check out this warm-up! As the high pressure stays in place, encouraging sunshine and establishing offshore flow highs will climb and we will reach into the 70s for the weekend and 80s next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!