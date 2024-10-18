Temps to climb despite winds and waves as we push into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Friday!

To kick off our morning skies are clear (yay!) which is the first time in quite a while that cloud cover has not be a problem for the morning commute. In addition to all the clear skies temps are cool for the interiors. This is the first morning in quite a while where temps have fallen into the low 30s in the interiors.

Winds have shifted offshore, driving all the conditions listed above. This is thanks to an upper-level low-pressure system that moved south from the Pacific Northwest and is now sitting in Nevada bringing cooler and drier air to the region.

That low pressure has kicked up the winds. They are gusting up to 30 mph this morning and through the day. While this is below the advisory level threshold it will be noticeable.

The offshore component of those winds will help to start some compression-induced heating, which will warm temperatures by a few degrees across the board. Western beaches will be in the 60s, and southcoast, coastal valley, and interior valley communities will be in the 70s.

I am keeping the foretasted high in the upper 70s for San Luis Obispo as that is what will be the most common high temp but with that offshore compression a few much warmer short lived gusts are very possible. That could bring the recorded high temp today into the 80s but the above temp is much more representative of the day ahead.

Winds are also bringing waves. Thursday the beaches faced high waves and today is no different. Here is the recorded surf from early this morning.

Thanks to the added surf the beach hazard statement is in place through this afternoon. Waves up to 12 feet are possible with rip current risk as well.

Into the weekend winds will ease, but temperatures will remain warm, possibly reaching the upper 80s in the valleys and low to mid-80s at the coast.

Into next week a ridge of high pressure will build over the region, leading to a warming trend. Temperatures will climb to near or slightly above normal, with some inland valleys potentially reaching 90 degrees by mid-week. Mostly sunny skies with a shallow marine layer confined to immediate coastal areas.

Have a wonderful day and a great weekend Central Coast!