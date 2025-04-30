Temps to cool slightly but a bigger dip is expected into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Yesterday was a beautiful one! Sunshine and warm temps were in place across the region, today will be a little cooler all thanks to a weak trough passing through the region.

Today high temps will be comfortable but noticeably lower than yesterday. Interiors will fall about 10 degrees with highs in the low 70s. Coastal valleys will be in the 60s today, and by the beaches, clouds will struggle to clear, most spots just reaching into the low 60s.

Looking further ahead, temps will stay moderate with highs rising slightly through Friday. Saturday morning, a decaying front will reach the region and drop temps significantly into the weekend. Here is what that looks like on the 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!