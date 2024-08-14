Temps to cool slightly later this week while sundowner winds cause concern

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning western Santa Barbara county is facing dense fog. Thankfully that will clear quickly but there is more cloud cover sitting just offshore. As the morning progresses that will near our western beach communities and limited visibility is expected for some locations. This will be localized but still something to be aware of.

Today temps are expected to remain near normal, with minimal day-to-day variation. upper 90s for interiors, 70s and low 80s in the coastal valleys and 60s by the beaches.

Once again sundowner winds are expected for the south coast. Gusty winds, particularly along the southwestern coast of SBA County and the Western Santa Ynez Range are going to be caused by the intense north south pressure gradient. While these winds will be strong, they are expected to stay just below advisory levels for now.

Changes will be minimal for the remainder of the week but into the weekend the upper high will shift to our East a broad trough of low pressure moves into the eastern Pacific. Temps will fall a few degrees for the weekend. That cooler pattern will not last long we will return to near normal temps early next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!