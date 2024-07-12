Temps to cool soon as risks of monsoon related lightning moves in

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we kick off Friday conditions are looking so much better than this time last week. The persistent high pressure system that brought near record heat for days in a row is pushing east and with that seemingly small change conditions will shift significantly.

To start the day many coastal valleys and beaches faced dense fog. This will not be too much of an issue as it will clear out quickly. Interestingly the winds were pushing in from the south this morning allowing a slightly different pattern to set up, this is further signaling the shift in temps we are seeing.

Coasts will clear out quickly but will have the near constant risk of marine cloud through the day. Despite this temps are still very comfortable with highs in the 60s and low 70s at the beach. Coastal valleys are a bit warmer but still near normal for this time of year in the upper 70s. Interiors will once again be in the triple digits, although about 10 degrees cooler than the near records we reached recently.

A slight cooling trend is expected to begin Friday as the high-pressure system shifts eastward. This shift will bring a marginal drop in temperatures, with highs decreasing by 1 to 2 degrees. Increased onshore flow and mid-level cloud cover will contribute to this cooling, though it may not be sufficient to fully alleviate the heat in the mountains and interior valleys.

By Saturday, the high-pressure system is expected to position near the Four Corners region, introducing some monsoon moisture into the area. This will result in partly cloudy skies, and a slight chance of thunderstorms east of us. For San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, this means a continuation of warm, partly cloudy days with a potential for increased humidity. While rain sounds good, the prospects of any lightning is not as new fire starts are a threat.

Fire Weather Forecast

The persistent heat and dry conditions elevate the fire risk across both counties. Interior regions, where temperatures will remain well above normal, are particularly vulnerable. The combination of high heat, low humidity, and occasional gusty winds creates an environment ripe for wildfires. Residents should remain vigilant, avoid activities that could spark fires, and adhere to any fire restrictions in place.

Extended Outlook

Sunday through Tuesday will see a more pronounced cooling trend as a trough approaches the West Coast. Onshore flow will strengthen, deepening the marine layer and pushing cooler air further inland. By midweek, temperatures are expected to drop closer to normal, with most areas experiencing highs 2 to 4 degrees below average. The threat of afternoon thunderstorms will diminish, and gusty winds may persist, particularly in west-facing beach areas and interior regions.

As we move into Wednesday, the high-pressure system may begin to reestablish itself, potentially kicking off another warming trend that could extend into the weekend. Residents should prepare for this possibility and stay informed on the latest weather updates.

Stay safe, stay cool, and monitor local advisories for the latest weather and fire updates.

Have a wonderful day and great weekend Central Coast!