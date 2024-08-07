Temps to cool Wednesday but a roller-coaster of temperature swings takes over

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning there is some patchy dense fog, but on the whole skies are clear to kick off a wonderful day!

For the first time in quite a while we have no active alerts, this is thanks to today's cool down prompting the heat warning and advisory to expire.

Today's highs will fall 5 to 10 degrees from Tuesday thanks to more onshore flow across our communities. Beaches will also fall a few degrees.

Our 7 day forecast is a bit of a roller-coaster with temps rising and falling quickly. Today and tomorrow will be a few degrees above normal, but by the weekend highs in the interiors will once again soar, temps above 105 are expected in Paso Robles Saturday.

Into next week a larger change will take shape. Onshore winds and a large trough of low pressure will bring temps back to normal by Tuesday and even to below normal temps later on next week.

Even into the extended forecast temps will stay on the cooler side all the way through the extended forecast. Here is a look at the 8-14 day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center.

Have a great day Central Coast!