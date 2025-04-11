Temps to fall a few degrees but sunshine sticks around into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Friday, conditions are beautiful! The marine layer is sitting offshore, so skies are starting off clear, and temps are mild, staying in the upper 40s and low 50s. Here is a look at Pismo Beach this morning.

The pattern of warm temps and sunny skies has been lead on by a large high pressure to our east. While the impact on us is waning, near record highs are expected through much of the west.

Temps are once again going to soar today as highs climb into the 80s for the interiors, 70s elsewhere.

Marine influence will bring some morning fog, also leading to slightly cooler conditions.

High temps will continue to fall a few degrees each day through the weekend and into next week. Those slight decreases each day will bring us closer to normal for this time of year.

Here is what that looks like on the 7 day forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!