Temps to heat up even more Tuesday before cooler air returns

Good morning Central Coast!

It has been a set of hot days across the region, even bringing 90s to Hearst Castle on Monday. Cooler temps were still in place right along the beaches but on the whole the week started off on the warm side.

Temps are once again going to be hot, highs will be in the triple digits for Paso Robles and the interior valleys. Low 80s and upper 70s for the coastal valleys and 60s right by the beaches.

Thanks to the heat the heat warnings and advisories are still in place through 8 p.m. tonight.

This evening winds along the southcoast are expected with another sundowner event is forecast tonight into Wednesday morning. While these winds might reach advisory levels, any gusts are expected to be marginal and spotty.

Tonight into Wednesday morning winds will shift onshore and start to cool temps a bit. There will also be more cloud cover and marine fog to kick off Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead into the extended forecast temps are going to cool down a bit through the week. One more bump in temps will take over Saturday but it will be short lived. Temps will be closer to normal for next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!