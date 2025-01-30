Temps to rise this weekend as several rain chances head our way

Good morning Central Coast!

Wednesday shaped up to be a nice day across the region although highs stayed 5-8 degrees below normal for this time of the year across the board.

Today will be much of the same, although we are starting off with some dense fog that may impact your morning commute. That fog is in place int he Southern Salinas River Valley (Paso Robles). Take it slow on the roads where visibility may fall.

Today highs temps will be on the low side with highs a degree or two around 60 for all of our communities. Good news though, sushine will be widespread.

This weekend will be comfortable and even a bit warmer with some temps climbing towards 70 degrees. That warm up is thanks to southerly winds kicking in ahead of a rain chance.

That will start with a storm in northern California and it will sag into the region into next week.

There is the chance for a passing shower late Saturday night into Sunday morning. That will be mainly for northern SLO county but will be minimal at best.

The greater storm chances are next week. From Tuesday through Thursday scattered showers are possible with accumulations up to half an inch although most will see less than a quarter inch.

Models are still working on nailing this storm down so conditions are expected to change.

Here is what all of that looks like in the form of your 7 day forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!