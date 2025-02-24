Temps to soar again this week but the pattern changes into early March

Good morning Central Coast!

The weekend was beautiful all across the Central Coast! For some communities, Saturday's highs soared into the 80s, and Sunday's highs were in the upper 70s. These temperatures are 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

To kick off our Monday morning some additional cloud cover has pushed in associated with a decaying cold front to our north. This will drop temps by a degree or two but on the whole will not impact us too much.

The biggest headline this morning is some dense fog that is impacting Western Santa Barbara County.

Temps today will rise quickly and bring highs into the 70s once again.

Temps will fall slightly and cloud cover will increase a touch Tuesday bit that will not be too much of an impact. Wednesday conditions will more than recover and highs will soar into the 80s. Get outside and enjoy the wonderful weather this week. A slight pattern change is expected into the weekend where we reintroduce small chances for rain.

The extended forecast is indicating slightly cooler and rainier patterns into the second week of March.

Have a great day Central Coast!