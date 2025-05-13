Temps to stay cool through the week amid strong winds

Good morning, Central Coast!

The last few days have been marked by a massive cooldown for our communities. This is thanks to a large cold front that brought us cooler air and gusty NW winds that cut off that compressional heating.

Today will be very similar to Monday with highs in the low 70s for interior valleys and falling into the 50s by the beaches. Our Southcoast communities, though, will be the warmest today in the mid-70s.

The biggest headline today is the winds. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected along the Gaviota coastline this morning.

A wind advisory is in place through 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Into the latter half of the week, temps will warm slightly, sunshine will still be the story with some morning clouds and slight fog.

Looking into the further extended forecast, skies will be mostly clear, but temps will stay just below normal for this time of the year.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!