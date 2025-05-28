Temps warm late this week but will tumble once again into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Wednesday, cloud cover is looming for the commute hours. Thankfully, most spots are just under those clouds, fog is limited to a few spots, no big concerns for your morning commute.

Today temps will continue a slow warming trend as the lingering low pressure pushes east and a ridge of high pressure draws closer.

Sunshine will be the story by midday, and highs will be in the 80s in the interior valleys. Low 70s and upper 60s for our coastal valleys. Beaches will be the coolest spots with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures are expected to climb well above normal by Thursday and peak on Friday. While inland valleys will experience considerable heat, coastal areas will see milder conditions due to a persistent marine layer. Gusty northerly winds are also anticipated at times. Looking ahead to the late weekend and early next week, a shift to cooler and potentially unsettled weather is possible.

Why will we see a Warm-Up?

This is due to a broad ridge of high pressure building over the western United States. Simultaneously, a low-pressure system is expected to break from the main steering flow and become a cutoff low, stalling over the Pacific Ocean west of Baja California. This cutoff low will somewhat dampen the full impact of the ridge over our region.

Wednesday night through Thursday, this cutoff low will also reorient surface pressure gradients, bringing areas of northerly upper-level winds. This will result in gusty north-to-northwesterly winds across the coastal waters and the Central Coast on Thursday.

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week. The broad ridge of high pressure is likely to dominate over the influence of the cutoff low to our south, leading to daytime highs 10 to 18 degrees above normal. Coastal areas will see temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s, while deeper coastal valleys and foothills will experience temperatures in the upper-80s to upper-90s. Some northern inland valleys, such as the Paso Robles area, could approach or even exceed 100 degrees. There is an increasing chance (30 to 40 percent) that Friday's highs will approach or break daily records in these warmer inland locations. A Heat Advisory will likely be needed for Friday across many interior areas.

The high-pressure pattern will significantly compress the marine layer, meaning clouds will be mostly confined to the immediate coastal plains on Friday and Saturday. Dense fog will be possible within this shallow marine layer, particularly Friday night through Saturday morning at the beaches.

Saturday will see temperatures trend downwards but remain well above normal, around 8 to 15 degrees above average.

The forecast for Sunday through Monday becomes more uncertain due to the nature of the cutoff low, which is favored to move west over land just south of our region. This scenario would bring southerly flow, an increase in moisture, and instability, along with a significant drop in temperatures, especially on Monday when highs are likely to be several degrees below normal. There's currently a small chance of showers or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through early Monday, with the greatest chance of convection over the mountains.

Looking further into next week, some forecast models hint at an unseasonably cold pattern with more chances for precipitation.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!