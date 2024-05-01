Temps warming, winds and waves are calming ahead of an unsettled weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

The next few days promise a mix of clear skies and warmer temperatures across the region, though intermittent coastal low clouds and fog may drift in during the nighttime and morning hours.

Currently, coastal and valley areas are experiencing slightly cooler temperatures due to prevailing onshore trends, with this pattern expected to persist. Thursday's temperatures are forecasted to rise only marginally, primarily reaching the mid-80s in valleys and the low to mid-70s along coastal zones. However, by Friday, temperatures are projected to decrease once more as a trough approaches from the northwest, leading to an expansion of the marine layer.

There is only one active advisory at the moment. It is this high surf advisory into Wednesday afternoon for 7-11ft. breakers on west-facing beaches in SLO and Santa Barbara counties. While winds are up again today, they are narrowly missing advisory criteria.

Looking further ahead, uncertainty looms over the weekend due to the approach of an upper low. Model predictions are divided, with some favoring an inside slider low moving through interior California, while others anticipate the low staying mainly north of Lake Tahoe.

Rain chances, if any, are likely to be concentrated on late Saturday and early Sunday, with dry conditions expected for most of the daytime hours.

The cooling trend initiated on Friday is expected to persist through the weekend, with temperatures possibly dropping 4-8 degrees below normal, particularly on Sunday. While Monday may witness a slight warming trend, cooler-than-normal temperatures are anticipated to prevail into the following week, according to most model projections.

Have a great day Central Coast!