The first day of spring kicks off with sunshine and climbing temps

Good morning Central Coast and happy first official day of spring!

Temps are a bit chilly to start off but the main concern is winds. The Southcoast is facing a sundowner wind event, gusts in the evening into the overnight hours may gust up to 45 mph, which has prompted a high wind advisory through 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Other than the winds the main story is a high-pressure system sitting just offshore that will keep us warm and sunny through the weekend and into next week.

Highs today will climb into the upper 60s for most locations, even some 70s are possible.

This weekend the warm trend will intensify. Highs in the 70s are expected starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. Some early morning dense fog is possible but that will clear out quickly.

Next week highs will climb into the 80s!

Even into the 8-14 day forecast temps will stay warmer than normal for this time of year. There is a slight shift in the pattern in early April that will bring a few tiny chances for rain but that shouldn't be too concerning.

Have a great day Central Coast!