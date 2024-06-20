The first official day of summer also marks the beginning of a warmer pattern

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Thursday (and our Summer 😀) there is a bit of cloud cover for our western beaches as well as the coastal valleys but that will clear up quickly for a beautiful day!

For the first time in nearly a week we don't have any alerts across out communities. The final lingering wind advisory for sundowner gusts for our south coast expired at 5 a.m. this morning.

Today highs will start to climb with mid 90s expected for the interior valleys, 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s by the beaches.

The warming trend is beginning today and will continue into the weekend when triple digit heat is expected.

Residents inland should prepare for dangerously hot weather over the weekend. The hot conditions are due to a large high-pressure system moving in from the east, which will bring significantly warmer weather. There are already heat advisories issued for the Central Valley and much of Monterey county ahead of the heat. While there isn't an advisory for us at this point the same precautions are necessary. Stay hydrated, limit heat exposure and exertion, and NEVER leave pets or children in cars.

The heatwave is expected to continue into early next week, with temperatures likely remaining above normal away from the beaches. Beaches and coasts wil be comfortable on the whole with a bit more cloud cover expected to start off next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!