The heat wave breaks Friday and ushers in a cool weekend

We made it to Friday and also to the end of the extreme heat conditions that have marked the past week. A strong high pressure system was stagnent above us and made for the heat wave, thankfully that has moved east and dissipated allowing for a big pattern shift!

Yesterday highs in the interiors climbed above 105° while beaches were a bit more moderate.

Today the marine influence is much more pronounced. Extending upwards of 1000 ft the fog and cool air is very much in place for beaches, and coastal valleys. The marine air is not quite able to make its way into the interiors this morning but will over the next few days. One quick alert to be aware of, the dense fog is bringing some fog to roadways this morning.

Temps today will fall over 10 degrees for interiors and nearly 5 degrees for the coastal valleys. Here is a look at those towns and temps.

For the first time in nearly two weeks all heat alerts have expired. That being said we do have a wind advisory in place for the Gaviota Coastline for sundowner wind gusts up to 45 mph tonight near sunset. This is very run of the mill but also an impact to be aware of.

Looking farther afield into the extended forecast, it is going to be a cool and cloudy weekend for most communities. Even those heading to the last few days of the Mid-State Fair will see temps in the low 80s for highs.

Next week another high pressure will begin to reestablish. Highs will climb once again, reaching into the triple digits again late next week.

