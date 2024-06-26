The marine layer is keeping coasts cool while interiors face triple digits

Good morning Central Coast!

We have seen a stretch of wonderful albeit warm weather the last few days. Interior valleys climbed into the mid 90s Tuesday, while some beaches stayed in the 60s. Here is a look at Tuesday's daytime highs.

This morning we will see more marine influence. As that dense fog creates some visibility concerns this morning it will also help to make for more mild temps by our beaches today.

Today interior valleys will once again face hot temps climbing towards triple digits. Thankfully coastal valleys are going to be quite a bit cooler.

Winds are going to stay below advisory criteria but will tick up over the later half of the week for the interiors. This will mainly be onshore keeping these communities on the more mild side.

Turning to our beaches waves are light and will not be a concern today, here is a look at your surf report.

Looking into the weekend waves will increase a bit as a swell passes through. This will stay below advisory level but is something to be aware of.

Looking into the extended forecast we will see a bit of a cooldown over the next few days as a cold front clips the Central Coast Thursday afternoon. This will bring some onshore winds to the region extending into the interior valleys. This will temporarily cool temps into the 80s for interiors Friday. Enjoy the little cooldown though, much warmer temps return early next week with highs climbing towards triple digits.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!