The powerful storm pushes east and will give way to abundant sunshine

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off Valentine's Day I have a forecast for you to fall in love with!

Thursday brought inches of rain, damaging winds and an all-around icky day to the region. That was all thanks to a low-end atmospheric river that pressed through the west coast. Today we have some lingering impacts from the system, mainly coming in the form of scattered showers. Those will make for just a few more hundreths of an inch of rain for our communities.

Here is a look at your interactive radar.

Temps today will be on the cool side, upper fifties and some low sixties today with heightened humidity thanks to significant standing water across the region.

All the wind of Thursday has put a lot of energy in the water. So, even though the storm has moved on the waves will continue to smash the coast through Friday into early Saturday.

Dry conditions are expected for the weekend and should continue into next week. A much-needed break in the active weather is on tap with this extended period of dry conditions. Temperatures will gradually warm, reaching the mid 60s to lower 70s by Sunday, and eventually climbing into the upper 60s to mid 70s by the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast and happy Valentine's Day!