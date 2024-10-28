The week is off to a cool, cloudy and windy start more active weather this week

Good morning Central Coast!

This week is kicking off with a lot of action, a cold front pushed through the Central Coast late Sunday night and the difference will be noticeable.

Late Sunday into this morning the front pushed through and brought a band of small showers. Accumulations in the hundredths of an inch were recorded (mainly along the south coast) those would have been higher although thanks to very dry air most of the rain evaporated before it reached the ground.

Now that the front has passed through we can focus on the much more seasonal pattern setting up. Winds, waves, and cooler weather is in place to start off the week.

A wind advisory is in place for all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 p.m. Winds are worst along the southcoast as well as in passes peaks and canyons.

With the winds come waves as well.

Thanks to the cold front temps are falling. Interior valleys will be in the upper 60s, low 60s for coastal valleys and 50s by the beach. The only warmer temps are for the southcoast in the mid 70s.

Overnight into Tuesday morning temps will fall quickly, likely setting up the chance for our first frost of the season in the interior valleys.

The extended forecast brings us more active weather with a few storms passing through the region. There is a small chance for rain on Saturday with more winds as well.

Have a wonderful day and week ahead!