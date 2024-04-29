The week kicks off with more strong winds and waves amid sunshine

Good morning Central Coast!

The weekend was filled with sunshine but also brought gusty winds to all communities. As we push into the workweek more of the same is expected.

For the morning commute skies are clear for all but portions of the Santa Ynez valley near Lake Cachuma, take caution on those roads. Elsewhere skies are clear as we kick off the day.

As we move into the day sunshine will be in place with only a few clouds in the sky this afternoon. That sunshine will help us warm up a couple of degrees. Low 70s and upper 60s are expected today.

Winds are once again our weather headline, hold onto you hats! A storm from the north pacific is fueling northwesterly winds.

For most communities this will be mainly during the day with gusts up to 35 mph. The daytime winds will be worst along our western beaches.

Along our southcoast it will be more of an overnight risk with sundowner winds peaking near 50 mph.

Those winds will reach advisory level with gusts 45-50 mph at times. This will be worst in passes, peaks, and canyons. This evening those winds will be strong enough that a winds advisory has been issued for the interiors and Gaviota Coastline through 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

With winds often come waves and that is exactly what we are dealing with today Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents are expected today.

For the extended forecast temps are going to warm up slightly each day through later this week. Thursday should be the warmest day overall. Highs for the inland, beaches, coastal valleys, and lower mountains should reach the 70s to lower 80s each day.

Have a great day Central Coast!