The week starts mild, but temps are set to soar

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off a new work week, we have great weather on the way! Starting off with some cloud cover and a few pockets of fog but that will clear out quickly!

By mid-morning, only the far western beaches will still be overcast; sunshine will be the story for most of the day.

Temps today will be very mild, about 5 degrees below normal across the board. This slightly cooler pattern is mainly due to the continued marine influence and onshore winds. Here are a look at those temps.

Tuesday, things will start to change. A high-pressure ridge will slowly move towards the region and establish offshore winds. For us, that means a warm-up is expected, and interiors will see temps soar. That will mean upper 90s and triple digits for the middle of the week in the interior valleys. By the coastal valleys and beaches, we will also see a warm-up, but it will be much more modest.

The ridge will pass over the west coast Thursday into Friday, and onshore winds will prevail into the weekend. That shift will drop temps back towards normal across the region.

Have a wonderful week, Central Coast!

-Vivian