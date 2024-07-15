The week starts off cool but triple digits will be back soon

Good morning, Central Coast! As we kick off the new work week temps are cool and with some cloud cover but warm weather will return soon. Let's dive right in!

This morning there is some low lying cloud cover across our beaches and coastal valleys. This isn't going to cause too much concern for commuters thankfully but the clouds will be noticeable.

Clearing will take over very quickly and by mid day sunshine will be the story.

Thankfully the high pressure that fueled all the hot weather last week has dissipated and has been replaced by a weak low pressure. For us all that means is temps have fallen significantly. Beaches will be in the 60s today, coastal valleys in the low 70s and interiors into the 90s.

For some context the "normal" for today's high is 93 for Paso Robles.

Tuesday onshore winds will push even more cool air into the interiors. This will prompt the coolest day of the forecast with highs in the 80s for the interiors, 60s for most other communities.

Enjoy the cooler weather, Wednesday another high pressure will build in and bring temps back to the 90s, for the weekend interior valleys will be back in the triple digits.

Have a great day, Central Coast!