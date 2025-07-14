The week starts off warm, but a dramatic cooldown is on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the new work week, clouds and some fog are in place, but the good news is that it is not limiting visibility too much.

The one impact of the cloud cover that you may notice is a little very light marine drizzle. This will clear quickly, but if you are headed out the door early this morning, you may need those windshield wipers once or twice.

By mid-morning, clouds will clear for most communities, except those on the far western beaches, where the clouds will be much more consistent.

Temps today will once again be warm (right around normal for this time of the year) mid 90s and some low triple digits for the interior valleys, 70s for coastal valleys, and 60s by the beach.

Tuesday, onshore winds will increase substantially and will bring a much deeper marine layer to the region. That will have enough vertical extent to bring marine air into the interior valleys.

That added cloud cover and cooler, dense marine air will drop temperatures substantially for the interiors. Mid-80s on Tuesday for Paso Robles, and on Wednesday, we can expect a rare start to the California Mid-State fair, with highs in the low 80s. Coastal valleys and beaches will also cool slightly, but the change will be much less noticeable.

Into the weekend and further extended forecast, onshore winds will calm slightly, and temps will rise once again towards normal.

Have a great day and a wonderful week ahead, Central Coast!