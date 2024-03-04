The week starts with sunshine but don't get too comfortable rain possible Wednesday

Good morning Central Coast! As we kick off a new work week we just said goodbye to a rain system that droped inches of rain across our communities this weekend. Here is a look at those rain totals.

More rain totals and an interactive map can be found here!

The morning started off with some dense fog in the Paso Robles area but just wait a few hours and it will clear up.

Clearing is very much a theme for this forecast. Sunshine is moving in and will stick around all day Monday and Tuesday!

Highs will be in the low 60s for most locations but a touch higher (into the mid 60s) along the south coast where northerly winds are compressing as they push from the ridges down to the beaches and warming up.

Those winds can cause gusts up to 50 mph, because of that there is a wind advisory in place for the Gaviota Coastline through 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There is also a lingering high surf advisory for our western beaches where waves are expected to reach up to 12 ft this morning, calming by the evening. The advisory will expire by 9 p.m. Monday night.

Wednesday morning a low pressure from the North Pacific will push into the region bringing some showers through the day Wednesday. Good news though, accumulations will be low. Up to 0.25" in Santa Barbara county with NE San Luis Obispo County only seeing about a tenth of an inch.

Once that low passes sunshine will be back with warmer temps for the remainder of the forecast.

Have a wonderful day and week ahead Central Coast!