Thunderstorms kick off the morning, heavy rain possible this afternoon

Good morning Central Coast!

Jumping right in, we have significant rain on the way today with showers, thunderstorms, winds and potential winter weather through the day today.

Here is a look at your interactive radar.

To start off this morning a few strong thunderstorms are occurring across our waters. This has prompted a special marine warning for the waters off of the Central Coast.

Special Marine Warning including the Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands, Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM until 8:45 AM PST pic.twitter.com/KLgL1cIv94 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 6, 2024

The storm this warning is for is a good warning bell for the thunderstorm risk later on today.

The heaviest rain will move in in a band right along the cold front driving this system. That will get here by lunchtime and pass quickly to the east.

The thunderstorm risk is small (10-20%), and the total rainfall potential is less than .50” for SLO County while Santa Barbara County could see some isolated 1” amount but most should stay under .75”. Winds look to be mild for a rain system, at least compared to recent storms.

It is a fast-mover. Thursday the rain is gone, high pressure builds again and the rest of the forecast remains dry with slowly warming temps.

Have a great day Central Coast!