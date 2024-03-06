Watch Now
Thunderstorms kick off the morning, heavy rain possible this afternoon

Posted at 7:03 AM, Mar 06, 2024
Good morning Central Coast!

Jumping right in, we have significant rain on the way today with showers, thunderstorms, winds and potential winter weather through the day today.

To start off this morning a few strong thunderstorms are occurring across our waters. This has prompted a special marine warning for the waters off of the Central Coast.

The storm this warning is for is a good warning bell for the thunderstorm risk later on today.

The heaviest rain will move in in a band right along the cold front driving this system. That will get here by lunchtime and pass quickly to the east.

The thunderstorm risk is small (10-20%), and the total rainfall potential is less than .50” for SLO County while Santa Barbara County could see some isolated 1” amount but most should stay under .75”. Winds look to be mild for a rain system, at least compared to recent storms.

It is a fast-mover. Thursday the rain is gone, high pressure builds again and the rest of the forecast remains dry with slowly warming temps.

Have a great day Central Coast!

